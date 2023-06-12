Weekend Recap: Softball teams represent Michiana well at state finals

By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Our local Indiana high schools showed just how good softball is around here this past weekend.

Michiana had three representatives across the four classifications in the state finals. Of those three teams, two of them brought home state titles. And both of those champions happen to play in the same conference.

It all started with the New Prairie Cougars, who made history for their school on Friday night. Their 4-2 win over Tri-West Hendricks in the Class 3A championship was the first team state title of any kind in New Prairie’s history.

The game was tied at 2-2 entering the sixth inning. That’s when the Cougars scored twice to take the lead for good.

Sophomore pitcher Ava Geyer allowed just two runs in a complete game win.

“I think it’s going to take a long time, because this is just so great,” said sophomore infielder Randi Robakowski after the win. “It’s just like, you can only dream of this, and now it’s true.”

“I think it means everything, honestly,” Geyer said. “We’re the first to do it at New Prairie as a team. So, we’ve had a couple opportunities and the fact that we we’re the ones — it’s just surreal.”

(WNDU)

The Caston Comets made school history just by stepping on the field for the Class 1A championship to start off Saturday. It was the first time a Comets team of any sport played in a state title game.

This year’s group would finish as the runner-up, falling to Tecumseh 6-0. However, Fulton County showed out for their Caston Comets, as they took up about three quarters of the stadium.

“I’m just so proud of the community, proud of the girls,” said head coach John Burks after the game. “The following we have, it’s awesome, you know. It’s a great experience.”

“It’s just amazing, and I couldn’t have asked for a better senior season,” said senior pitcher Kinzie Mollenkopf. “Just to know, this is always here to remember us as a team, and we’ll never be forgotten in this small community.”

(WNDU)

The Penn Kingsmen finished out the weekend in the Class 4A championship against the Indianapolis Roncalli Royals, who were looking for their third-straight championship.

Penn took a 1-0 lead in the fifth inning, only for Roncalli to tie it on a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh to end it to extras.

However, the Kingsmen broke through in the ninth to win their first state title since 1999.

“It was unreal,” said sophomore pitcher Olivia Signorino. “I never expected to be here. It’s always been a dream to me, and it’s been a dream for everybody on this team.”

“We have worked for this our entire careers,” said junior pitcher Aubrey Zachary. “We have great teammates. We’re just there for each other no matter what. We ultimately, just at the end of the day, we love each other, we’re there for each other, we have each other’s backs, and we just get it done together.”

(WNDU)

Meanwhile, Saturday marked one of the greatest days in Penn athletics history, and maybe even Indiana high school history.

In just a few hours span:

  • The softball won the Class 4A state championship
  • The baseball team punched their ticket to the Class 4A state championship game, keeping their hopes for back-to-back titles alive
  • Girls basketball coach Kristi Ulrich coached the Indiana Girls All-Stars to a win over Kentucky
  • Markus Burton won the MVP, leading the Indiana Boys All-Stars to a win over Kentucky

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Softball

Penn softball wins 2023 4A State championship

STATE CHAMPS: Penn softball wins first state title since 1999

Updated: Jun. 11, 2023 at 12:05 AM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders and Matt Loch
Penn defeated two-time defending champs Roncalli on Saturday to earn the trophy, winning 2-1 in 9 innings.

Softball

Caston softball falls short in 1A state championship game

Caston softball falls short in first-ever state title game

Updated: Jun. 10, 2023 at 11:57 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders and Matt Loch
The Caston Comets softball team played in their first-ever state championship game Saturday, but were unable to overcome the defending champion Tecumseh Braves, falling 6-0.

Softball

New Prairie Softball wins 2023 state championship

New Prairie softball captures school’s first state title

Updated: Jun. 10, 2023 at 4:56 AM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders and Matt Loch
The 2023 softball team captured the school’s first-ever state title Friday night, defeating Tri-West Hendricks 4-2 in the Class 3A state championship game.

High School

Penn advances to state final as handful of Michiana baseball teams compete at semi-state

Updated: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:44 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The Penn Kingsmen will look to defend last year’s state title next weekend at Victory Field in Indianapolis.

Latest News

High School

BASEBALL: Bridgman advances to state semifinals; Lakeshore, Watervliet eliminated

Updated: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:44 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Here’s a recap of the regional finals and state quarterfinals involving teams from our area.

High School

SOFTBALL: Local Michigan teams play in regionals on Saturday

Updated: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:43 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The winners are moving on to the state quarterfinals next Tuesday, June 13.

High School

Caston softball prepares for first trip to state final

Updated: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:42 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
The Caston Comets have never played for a state championship in any sport, but that will change on Saturday afternoon.

Notre Dame

In this Nov. 13, 2017, file photo, Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick attends an NCAA...

Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick to step down in 2024

Updated: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now, Drew Sanders and Chuck Freeby
Swarbrick will be succeeded by Peter Bevacqua, a 1993 alumnus and chairman of NBC Sports.

High School

BASEBALL: Local Michigan teams play in regional semifinals

Updated: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:08 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Here’s a look at the regional semifinal matchups involving teams from our area.

High School

Penn softball looks to spoil Roncalli’s bid for three-peat

Updated: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Penn (27-4-1) and Roncalli (31-3-1) will face each other in the Class 4A state final on Saturday at Purdue’s Bittinger Stadium.