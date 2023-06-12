Weekend Recap: Softball teams represent Michiana well at state finals

(WNDU) - Our local Indiana high schools showed just how good softball is around here this past weekend.

Michiana had three representatives across the four classifications in the state finals. Of those three teams, two of them brought home state titles. And both of those champions happen to play in the same conference.

It all started with the New Prairie Cougars, who made history for their school on Friday night. Their 4-2 win over Tri-West Hendricks in the Class 3A championship was the first team state title of any kind in New Prairie’s history.

The game was tied at 2-2 entering the sixth inning. That’s when the Cougars scored twice to take the lead for good.

Sophomore pitcher Ava Geyer allowed just two runs in a complete game win.

“I think it’s going to take a long time, because this is just so great,” said sophomore infielder Randi Robakowski after the win. “It’s just like, you can only dream of this, and now it’s true.”

“I think it means everything, honestly,” Geyer said. “We’re the first to do it at New Prairie as a team. So, we’ve had a couple opportunities and the fact that we we’re the ones — it’s just surreal.”

The Caston Comets made school history just by stepping on the field for the Class 1A championship to start off Saturday. It was the first time a Comets team of any sport played in a state title game.

This year’s group would finish as the runner-up, falling to Tecumseh 6-0. However, Fulton County showed out for their Caston Comets, as they took up about three quarters of the stadium.

“I’m just so proud of the community, proud of the girls,” said head coach John Burks after the game. “The following we have, it’s awesome, you know. It’s a great experience.”

“It’s just amazing, and I couldn’t have asked for a better senior season,” said senior pitcher Kinzie Mollenkopf. “Just to know, this is always here to remember us as a team, and we’ll never be forgotten in this small community.”

The Penn Kingsmen finished out the weekend in the Class 4A championship against the Indianapolis Roncalli Royals, who were looking for their third-straight championship.

Penn took a 1-0 lead in the fifth inning, only for Roncalli to tie it on a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh to end it to extras.

However, the Kingsmen broke through in the ninth to win their first state title since 1999.

“It was unreal,” said sophomore pitcher Olivia Signorino. “I never expected to be here. It’s always been a dream to me, and it’s been a dream for everybody on this team.”

“We have worked for this our entire careers,” said junior pitcher Aubrey Zachary. “We have great teammates. We’re just there for each other no matter what. We ultimately, just at the end of the day, we love each other, we’re there for each other, we have each other’s backs, and we just get it done together.”

Meanwhile, Saturday marked one of the greatest days in Penn athletics history, and maybe even Indiana high school history.

In just a few hours span:

The softball won the Class 4A state championship

The baseball team punched their ticket to the Class 4A state championship game , keeping their hopes for back-to-back titles alive

Girls basketball coach Kristi Ulrich coached the Indiana Girls All-Stars to a win over Kentucky

Markus Burton won the MVP, leading the Indiana Boys All-Stars to a win over Kentucky

