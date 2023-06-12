Redwood Road closed Monday as crews repair hole

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A portion of a road near North Liberty is closed on Monday as crews work to repair a hole in it.

Officials with St. Joseph County Highway have closed Redwood Road between Shively Road and Riley Road due to a hole which developed Saturday.

Investigators determined the hole is the result of a failed culvert pipe, which crews began working to replace on Monday morning. It is hoped that the repairs will be completed by the end of the day.

Officials suggest you use Sycamore Road as a detour until Redwood Road reopens.

