Nearly 200 Hoosier churches leave United Methodist Church

INDIANA (WNDU) - The size of the Indiana Conference of the United Methodist Church (INUMC) is somewhat shrinking after nearly 200 congregations cut ties with the Protestant denomination.

Last week, the annual INUMC meeting saw 174 disaffiliations approved. Regional and local pastors cite human sexuality viewpoints as the main reason behind the split.

Pastor Vickie Van Nevel, of First United Methodist Church in South Bend, said current UMC rules forbid pastors to perform same-sex marriages within a church and don’t allow openly gay Methodist pastors to minister.

“As we’ve all spoken, there are plenty of pastors who’ve not come out because they know what the ramifications are,” remarked Van Nevel.

Late last year, an additional 100 or so churches left INUMC. 700 Hoosier churches are still affiliated with the United Methodist Church, according to Rev. Dr. Marti Lundy, Superintendent of the North District of the INUMC.

Van Nevel’s congregation isn’t leaving.

“It’s also important for us to remain United Methodist - that’s where our foundation is. That’s where our, our linchpins are, and for us to say, you know, those churches that are, are remaining are going to be open to accepting and loving everybody,” she said.

On Monday, Lundy released a statement:

“Regardless of the number of churches that have disaffiliated, the nearly 700 United Methodist Churches in the Indiana Conference, will continue to follow our mission statement to make disciples of Jesus Christ for the transformation of the world as we welcome people of all nations, ethnic groups, ages, and sexual orientations - that hasn’t changed. We value Christian unity and believe that we are stronger together than we are apart and we remain hopeful for the future.”

Lundy said the North District, which encompasses a large portion of Michiana, has only had 9 churches leave the United Methodist Church over the last two years, the lowest number in the Indiana.

