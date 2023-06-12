Michiana choirs put on final show before D.C. trip

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Symphonic Choir and Elkhart Community Chorus put on their “United In Purpose” concert one last time on Sunday before their trip to Washington, D.C. for the 60th anniversary of Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” speech.

The choirs performed for the local community at the First Presbyterian Church in Elkhart, playing songs like “We Shall Overcome” and “Lead with Love.”

The concert is being used as a way to promote social justice and racial equality by uniting people through song.

“We’re excited,” said Juan-Carlos Alarcon, music director of the Elkhart Community Chorus. “The momentum, the community, everything that’s been building up to this moment has been great. We’re ready to get on that plane and get to Washington.”

The groups are excited to share that message not only in Michiana, but in D.C., too.

“We want to bring people together with our music and just remind people that we truly are united in purpose, song, and we truly are one community,” Alarcon said.

If you missed out on a chance to see the “United in Purpose” concert, it will be performed again locally on Aug. 26 at the Potawatomi Park pavilion.

