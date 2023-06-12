Marshall Co. homeowner defrauded out of thousands of dollars in home improvement scam

Indiana State Police offering tips so you don’t become a victim
(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are urging you to be aware of potential home improvement scams after a homeowner in Marshall County was recently defrauded out of thousands of dollars as part of a driveway sealing scam.

According to ISP, the alleged company showed up to the victim’s house offering to seal their driveway for a bargain because they had materials left over from another job, but the job had to be done right away. The scammer would not give the homeowner the cost for the repair but said it would be done at a greatly discounted rate and paperwork would be completed once the job was finished.

Once the job was completed, the scammer demanded a large amount of money. Police say the homeowner negotiated a lower price and paid only to have the “sealer” flake off within days.

Indiana State Police are urging you to be wary of the following signs so you don’t become a victim of a home improvement scam:

  • Scammers showing up unsolicited because they “are in the area”
  • Scammers saying they have leftover materials to use at a discounted rate
  • Scammers pressuring you to do the job now
  • Scammers promising a deal but demanding a high payment once the job is done

Meanwhile, police suggest the following tips when preparing to have a project completed:

  • Use licensed and insured contractors
  • Get recommendations from people you know and trust
  • Check reviews carefully
  • Get a contract to review before work starts
  • Don’t pay the full amount up front
  • Get multiple estimates
  • Research the company or contractor

If you have been a victim of fraud, you’re encouraged to report it to your local authorities so you can potentially help save others from becoming victims.

