Man accused of drunkenly causing deadly crash enters not guilty plea

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man accused of causing a deadly crash while driving drunk last week entered a preliminary plea of not guilty in court on Monday.

Walter Allen, 49, is facing charges of OWI Causing Death and OWI Causing Serious Injury in connection with the crash, which happened Friday night near the intersection of Lincoln Way West and Sherman Avenue.

Police say Allen was driving east on Lincoln Way West when he tried to pass another eastbound car but ran into a car that was heading west.

Allen’s passenger, 53-year-old Donnivan Allen of South Bend, was rushed to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle, an 18-year-old who had graduated from high school just hours before the crash, suffered serious injuries. She is expected to be okay but was told that she was lucky to have survived.

At his arraignment on Monday afternoon, Allen’s bond was set at $5,000 cash or $50,000 surety. He was also placed on pretrial supervision with additional terms and is ordered to report to probation within 24 hours of being released from custody.

Allen is expected to be back in court for an initial hearing on June 20.

Walter Allen
Walter Allen(St. Joseph County Jail)

