Lake Street in Bridgman closed for reconstruction, sewer replacement

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRIDGMAN, Mich. (WNDU) - A road closure in downtown Bridgman could add some time to your route if you plan to visit wineries, breweries, or even the beach.

Lake Street will be detoured between Church Street and Gast Road due to a road reconstruction and sanitary sewer replacement project that started Monday.

People who live in that section of Lake Street will still have access to their homes — except when repaving is underway, which they’ll be notified about.

Emergency and service vehicles will also have access to Lake Street during the project. All other drivers are asked to use Lemon Creek Road instead (see map below).

The duration of the closure is not clear at this time.

