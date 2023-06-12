Advertise With Us

Lake Michigan lifeguards train for the summer season

By Mark Peterson
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Closed beaches didn’t stop an open water training session today for local Lake Michigan lifeguards.

“Minimum standards, unfortunately are a pool lifeguard certificate and then it’s up for each beach community, if they have lifeguards, to do their own open water training and many beaches on the Great Lakes just don’t have that experience,” said Dave Benjamin with the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project. “In a pool the water is calm. There’s no unexpected drop offs and there’s consistent warm water temperature, and when you have open water you can have wind and waves and dangerous currents. You could have cold water fluctuations where a pocket of water could drop ten to 30 degrees.”

16 local lifeguards took part in today’s training in red flag conditions at Silver Beach. They work beaches in St. Joseph, New Buffalo, and at a private camp in Harbert.

“Lake Michigan is a completely different thing. I grew up on the ocean, Maryland. I was both a pool and an ocean lifeguard and then coming to Lake Michigan was shocking because I didn’t think it could be this dangerous,” said Nora Howe who sits on the New Buffalo Lifeguard Committee.

Howe says New Buffalo has hired enough guards to cover beach duties there four days a week, Thursday through Sunday.

Benjamin says that Michigan State Parks stopped hiring lifeguards in the 1990′s. “Beach safety is not rocket science. Lifeguards are the gold standard of water safety and it really just should be here. If the state of Michigan is going to spend $30 million a year on its Pure Michigan campaign, which has billions of dollars in return, then yes we should have lifeguards at these beaches.”

Last year there were 101 drownings in the five Great Lakes. 46 of them occurred in Lake Michigan.

“We have a lot of out of towners that come. We have a cross section of people that don’t know how to swim,” said Howe. “We have floatation devices that are huge. Parents on their phone not watching.”

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Allen
1 killed, 1 charged in South Bend crash
Britney Sawyer looks on as her daughter, Hanna, recovers following a violent car crash on June 9.
South Bend crash survivor speaks out for first time; suspect due in court
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Early morning fires in South Bend under investigation
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Staying cool with rain on Tuesday

Latest News

Weekend Recap: Softball teams represent Michiana well at state finals
Weekend Recap: Softball teams represent Michiana well at state finals
'Back the Bricks' car event heads to South Bend
Lake Michigan lifeguards train for the summer season