GM making $632M investment in Fort Wayne plant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WNDU) - General Motors is making a major investment in its Fort Wayne Assembly Plant.

According to our reporting partners at WPTA in Fort Wayne, officials announced on Monday morning they are investing $632 million into the facility to strengthen its full-size truck business.

The Fort Wayne Assembly builds the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500. The money will go towards new conveyors, tooling, bolstering the plant’s manufacturing operations, and equipment in the plant’s body and general assembly areas.

Over the automaker’s 40-year history, $2 billion has been invested in the plant, which employs 3,983 people.

Indiana Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch, GM Executive Gerald Johnson, UAW VP Mike Booth, Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry, and Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters were among those in attendance for Monday morning’s announcement.

