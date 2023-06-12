Advertise With Us

Early morning N Edison Avenue fire under investigation

A South Bend fire on N Edison Ave. is under investigation, but no injuries were reported.
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:17 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Fire Department is investigating a fire in the 100 block of N Edison Ave.

The call for the fire came in just after 2:45a.m from a neighbor.

No one was in the home at the time of the fire, and it’s not clear if anyone currently lives in the home. No injuries were reported.

This home is in the same area as the four fires reported in a little more than an hour less than two weeks ago on May 31.

