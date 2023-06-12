Early morning fires in South Bend under investigation

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Fire Department is investigating the cause of two early Monday morning fires in the city.

The first fire happened just after 2:45 a.m. at a home in the 100 block of N. Edison Avenue. Firefighters were called to the scene by a neighbor and were able to knock it down within 10 minutes of arriving.

No one was in the home at the time of the fire, and it’s not clear if anyone currently lives there. No injuries were reported to firefighters or civilians.

The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation. Fire investigators are reminding you at this time to not enter the home due to hazards caused from the fire damage.

The second fire happened around 3:50 a.m. in the 500 block of N. Olive Street. Fire officials say heavy fire was coming from a detached garage behind a home in this area.

SBFD says there was a car in the garage, which increased the fuel and made it difficult to put out with just water. Instead, foam was used to extinguish the fire residual, and the fire was under control within the first 10 minutes of arriving on scene.

No injuries were reported at this fire, which also remains under investigation.

These fires happened near the same area as the four fires that were reported in a little more than an hour less than two weeks ago on May 31.

