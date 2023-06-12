Crash survivor speaks out for first time, suspect due in court

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A long road to recovery, as a South Bend teen is recovering from a car crash, and a suspected drunk driver awaits his day in court.

Friday was supposed to be a momentous day for the Sawyer family, as 18-year-old Hanna graduated from high school, but it turned into a day they will never forget.

“The screams that I heard coming from her,” says Hanna’s mom Brittany Sawyer. “I don’t ever want to hear something like that; that’s not something a parent should ever have to hear from their kids. It was heart-wrenching.”

Hanna was near the intersection of Lincoln Way West and Sherman Avenue, blocks from her home, and returning from the store while running an errand for her mom.

“But this car, this white car, the hood was steaming and coming so fast at me,” says Hanna Sawyer.

Not more than four hours after she graduated from Riley High School, police say Hanna Sawyer’s car was hit by a car driven by Walter Elkins Allen.

“And it was just very scary,” Hanna said. “I didn’t know what to do. I didn’t even think it would be this bad mentally, but I didn’t really sleep well last night because I kept seeing it over and over again when I went to sleep.”

The injuries to her right leg and pelvic area were so severe that surgeons had to put a rod in her leg, and she also hit her head on the windshield, which caused this indentation.

“So the whole front end, it was a silver Dodge Journey, and you know how big those are,” Hanna said. “The whole front end of the car was completely smashed in, so there was basically no front of the car. They told me I was not supposed to survive that. They told me I was very lucky to have (survived) though.”

Hanna’s positive attitude, along with her family and friends’ support, is helping her through this traumatic experience.

“It really made me realize, like, hey, no matter how alone you feel, it’s not true,” Hanna said. “Everybody may have disagreements, but at the end of the day, they still love you a lot.”

She is also thinking about the other victim, as Allen’s passenger, Donnivan Allen, did not survive the crash.

“I feel bad for the passenger that passed away in that car,” Hanna said. “Unfortunately, he didn’t make it.”

Allen is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, June 12. He is charged with OWI causing death and OWI causing serious bodily injury.

Hanna’s family has started a GoFundMe page, as the 8-person family’s only mode of transportation is now unusable.

Hanna is hoping to attend IUPUI in the fall to study music therapy.

