Bipartisan legislation introduced to crack down on illegal school bus passings

(WBRC)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (WNDU) - School bus stops could be getting a little safer with new bipartisan legislation introduced to Congress.

On Monday, Congressman Rudy Yakym, R-IN 2nd District, and Congresswoman Julia Brownley, D-CA 26th District, introduced legislation to analyze and prevent illegal school bus crossings across the country.

The legislation builds on the Stop for School Buses Act of 2021 and is called the Jackie Walorski Enhancing Necessary Data on (END) Illegal School Bus Passing Act.

The END Act would require the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration to gather data on illegal school bus passings throughout the school year, including frequency, circumstances, and demographics of and consequences for the driver. The data would be gathered in partnership with 12 school districts and local law enforcement agencies to cover a wide range of socioeconomic backgrounds and neighborhoods.

The NHTSA would then create a “messaging campaign” to increase awareness and education about the dangers of illegal school bus passing.

“Our community in northern Indiana knows all too well the tragic consequences when drivers illegally pass a stopped school bus,” Congressman Yakym said. “My predecessor and dear friend, Jackie Walorski, sprung into action to pass the Stop for School Buses Act of 2021. Congresswoman Brownley and I are proud to carry on her legacy by ensuring more robust data on the frequency and circumstances surrounding illegal school bus passings. Through this legislation, we can put taxpayer dollars to better use as we educate the public about the dangers of passing stopped school buses, prevent further tragedies, and save lives.”

The administration would also be responsible for creating training and informational materials for state highway safety agencies and law enforcement and developing model legislation for states to address illegal school bus passing.

