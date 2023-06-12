Back to the Bricks car show fuels family fun

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Car enthusiasts revved their engines Monday at a traveling car show in downtown South Bend.

The Back to the Bricks Classic Cars Event made its debut in our home city.

Classic, custom, and unique cars were parked on Michigan Street from Colfax Avenue to W. Western Avenue.

The map for the South Bend "Back to the Bricks" event happening on Monday, June 12. (WNDU)

Around 300 classic cars flooded downtown, including 250 from out of town and 50 from local clubs.

Food vendors and live music were also available, sure to get your motor going.

“There will be people who are incredibly passionate about their vehicles,” said Patrick Slebonick, executive director at the Studebaker Museum. “For some of them, this is their life’s work and something they’ve invested hundreds of thousands of hours into making possible and restoring and bringing back to life. They’ll be people there to share these rich stories about how they acquired the car, how long they’ve been working on it, and special projects they’ve done to it, and it’ll be a great piece to learn about the history and classic cars. And you know, the designs are all different types of designs; many of them were successful, many of them weren’t, and collectors love them all, so you’ll get to see a little bit of everything down there.”

South Bend was selected as one of four host cities for the “Back to the Bricks” tour, with the kickoff beginning in Flint, Michigan.

This event is also a preview for the Back to the Bricks Main event in Flint on August 19.

They expect this national gathering for Chevy Corvette connoisseurs to draw about 500,000 spectators to the area.

“Well, an important part of this is economic development and cultural enrichment here in our community,” Slebonick said. “They’re trying to share that around town as they help their own communities grow, and it’s great when we can partner with organizations like Downtown South Bend and Visit South Bend for this. Hopefully, get a lot of people out, spending, supporting local businesses, creating a lot of hotel room nights tonight, and just an all-around win for the community.”

These car shows are free to attend.

