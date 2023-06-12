4 injured after dog attack in Elkhart County

Owner of dogs in custody following attack
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Four people were hurt and a man is in custody after an attack involving two dogs in Elkhart County on Monday morning.

Deputies with the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office were called just before 9:10 a.m. to the area of Melrose Place and Green Valley Parkway in Dunlap on reports of two dogs attacking multiple people.

According to police, a 79-year-old woman was walking her leashed dog on Green Valley Parkway when two male Staffordshire Bull Terriers ran into the street and attacked. Three citizens in the area rushed to the aid of the woman. However, they were injured as well.

Responding deputies found the Staffordshire Bull Terriers in the immediate area. Due to their active aggression, both were shot to protect the citizens and first responders on scene. One of the dogs died at the scene and the second was taken by the Elkhart County Humane Society for treatment.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says the 79-year-old woman who was walking her dog and 54-year-old man who tried to help her during the attack were taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries to their backs and lower extremities.

Two 38-year-old women who also tried to help during the attack were assessed by medics for lower extremity injuries and declined further medical treatment at the scene.

The 79-year-old woman’s dog didn’t suffer any apparent injuries in the attack.

Deputies later determined that Hector Valadez, 50, of Elkhart was the owner of the dogs. Valadez was taken into custody for two counts of harboring a non-immunized dog as a Class B Misdemeanor.

