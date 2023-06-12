2nd Chance Pets: Francesca & Metallica Ann

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to two kittens named Francesca and Metallica Ann!

They are both about 3 months old. They’ve been fixed and have had their vaccinations, so they’re both ready to find a new home.

To find out if Francesca and Metallica Ann would be a good fit for your home, watch the video above!

If you want to adopt any pet from Pet Refuge, you can call 574-231-1122 or visit the shelter at 4626 S. Burnett Drive in South Bend.

For more information, head to petrefuge.com or head to the shelter’s Facebook page.

