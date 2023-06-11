Three Oaks’ Quilts of Valor honors 12 Veterans for Flag Day

THREE OAKS, Mich. (WNDU) - Three Oaks’ Quilts of Valor honor 12 veterans, including one ground-breaking U.S. Marine officer.

Lieutenant Colonel Sarah Deal is the first female Marine aviator, and as thanks for her service, her career was highlighted with one of these quilts.

Volunteers gave quilts to 11 other local veterans, all part of Three Oaks’ 71st annual flag day celebration.

“It’s celebrating the American Flag; what it stands for really does mean a lot to everybody who served,” says Lt. Col. Sarah Deal, USMC (Ret.). “Those red stripes do stand for the blood that was shed for all those people who made the choice or were drafted and gave that ultimate sacrifice. And it really is a unity flag; it stands for every American citizen.”

Lieutenant Colonel Deal has a message for young women considering serving in the military.

“You need to be yourself, and sometimes, you need to do more than the guy standing next to you to prove yourself, but once you’re proven, you’ll be strong, and you’ll do great things,” Deal said.

The celebration continues Sunday, with the 71st Three Oaks Flag Day Parade, with Berrien County Sheriff Paul Bailey serving as grand marshal.

Sheriff Bailey is set to throw out the first pitch at the Detroit Tigers’ game on Monday to honor him for a lifetime of service.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.