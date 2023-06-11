Advertise With Us

Tanker truck fire causes part of I-95 to collapse in Philadelphia

A tanker fire caused part of I-95 in Philadelphia to collapse.
A tanker fire caused part of I-95 in Philadelphia to collapse.(City of Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (Gray News) - A tanker truck fire caused part of I-95 to collapse in Philadelphia early Sunday morning, according to the City of Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management.

All lanes of I-95 are closed in both directions between the Woodhaven and Aramingo exits due to the fire and collapse. Other nearby streets are also closed for the response.

Officials ask that drivers avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

There is no word on if there are any injuries.

This story is developing and will be updated as information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
1 killed, 1 charged in South Bend crash
Police: Woman pistol-whipped outside Corby’s in overnight incident
2 rescued after box truck crashes, hangs over bridge on Indiana Toll Road
Fugitive Friday: June 9, 2023

Latest News

Much needed rain continues to move into Michiana
Much needed rainfall arrives in Michiana today!
Much needed rain continues to move into Michiana
WNDU First Alert Forecast with Meteorologist Courtney Jorgensen 06-11-23
Sunday Morning Spotlight: 56th Annual Leeper Park Art Fair
Sunday Morning Spotlight: 56th Annual Leeper Park Art Fair
Boulder County Parks and Open Space put up a sign that reads “Give Cows Space. They Can Be...
Woman trampled by herd of cows while jogging on Colorado trail