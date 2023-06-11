Advertise With Us

Sunday Morning Spotlight: 56th annual Leeper Park Art Fair

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you want to check out some of the best art South Bend has to offer, you’ll want to mark your calendars for next weekend!

The Leeper Park Art Fair returns for its 56th year on Saturday, June 17, and Sunday, June 18. The fair features more than 100 artists from across the country, as well as food and music.

Admission to the fair is free. The fair’s hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

To find out everything else you need to know ahead of next weekend, Jack Springgate interviewed Hedy DeNolf, the fair’s director, on 16 News Now Sunday Morning. You can learn more by watching the video above.

For more information about the fair and its featured artists this year, click here.

