STATE CHAMPS: Penn Softball wins first state title since 1999

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WNDU) - For the first time since 1999, the Penn Kingsmen are state champions in softball.

Penn defeated two-time defending champs Roncalli on Saturday to earn the trophy, winning 2-1 in 9 innings.

“You can’t ever count us out,” said head coach Beth Zachary after the win. “It’s something that I’ve said over and over again that happened tonight. We knew, even going into extra innings, we weren’t deflated. We were fine. Someone was going to settle in and get the job done when they needed to and they did.”

“It’s always been a dream to me,” said pitcher Olivia Signorino. “It’s been a dream for everybody on this team, and we’ve worked so incredibly hard to get here. I’m so proud of everybody, and it was just so exciting.”

Penn finishes the season with an overall record of 28-4-1. Congratulations to the state champion Kingsmen!

