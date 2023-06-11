Singing Sands Sand Sculpting Festival returns to Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Across Michigan, it was a perfect day to head to the beach, but folks in Michigan City got a special treat, as the Singing Sands Sand Sculpting Festival is back at Washington Park Beach for its second year.

As part of the festival, Master, semi-professional, and amateur sand sculptures are in Michigan City today to showcase their skills and discover who is the king or queen of the sandcastle.

The festival also supports a good cause, as five local organizations donated $1,000 each to benefit LaPorte County charities.

Awards and prizes are also presented to sculptors, including judge’s choice, people’s choice, and sculptor’s choice, which brings bragging rights among their sand-loving peers.

“Sand sculpting is a very unique medium; it’s not permanent,” says Dottie Willison, an advanced-amateur sand sculptor. “It’s very fragile. I mean, all the elements really determine what we’re going to create. Today, the sun is out, so our stuff is drying out real fast, so we’re battling that, constantly wetting it, trying to get the detail in there, glue it up as much as we possibly can, but when you hear somebody come by and say, oh my god, look at all that detail or, oh my gosh, look at that, is that a castle, that fuels our drive.”

The festival wraps up on Sunday. Gates open at 10 a.m., and the festival concludes at 7 p.m.

The sand sculpting competition ends at 3 p.m., and the award ceremony begins at 6 p.m.

The prizes for winning first, second, and third place are $1,200, $750, and $500, respectively.

The entry fee for the festival is $5 for Michigan City residents and $10 for non-residents.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.