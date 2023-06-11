Advertise With Us

Silver Alert issued for 13 year old

Police say Luis Fernando Fairchild was last seen just after 12 p.m. on Saturday in Huntington...
Police say Luis Fernando Fairchild was last seen just after 12 p.m. on Saturday in Huntington County.(ISP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Huntington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Luis Fernando Fairchild, 13, of Roanoke.

Police say Fairchild is 4 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 90 pounds, and has brown hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray Under Amour t-shirt, navy blue shorts, and black tennis shoes.

He is originally from Honduras.

Fairchild was last seen on Saturday, June 10th at 12:10 pm.  He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Luis Fernando Fairchild should contact the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department at 260-356-8316 or 911.

