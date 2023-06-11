Silver Alert issued for 13 year old

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Huntington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Luis Fernando Fairchild, 13, of Roanoke.

Police say Fairchild is 4 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 90 pounds, and has brown hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray Under Amour t-shirt, navy blue shorts, and black tennis shoes.

He is originally from Honduras.

Fairchild was last seen on Saturday, June 10th at 12:10 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Luis Fernando Fairchild should contact the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department at 260-356-8316 or 911.

