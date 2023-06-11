Shots fired at vehicle in Sturgis Township
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shots fired incident that happened Saturday afternoon in Sturgis Township.
Just before 2 p.m., investigators said several people were reportedly arguing in a parking lot in the 69000 block of M-66 when shots were fired at a vehicle as the driver was leaving.
No injuries were reported. Police say a suspect has been identified.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact St. Joseph County Central Dispatch at (269) 467-4195 or the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department at (269) 467-9045.
Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.