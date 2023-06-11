Advertise With Us

Shots fired at vehicle in Sturgis Township

(Associated Pess)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shots fired incident that happened Saturday afternoon in Sturgis Township.

Just before 2 p.m., investigators said several people were reportedly arguing in a parking lot in the 69000 block of M-66 when shots were fired at a vehicle as the driver was leaving.

No injuries were reported. Police say a suspect has been identified.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact St. Joseph County Central Dispatch at (269) 467-4195 or the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department at (269) 467-9045.

