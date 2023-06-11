Advertise With Us

Officials investigating cause of Michigan City house fire

Just after 5 p.m. on Saturday, crews were dispatched to the 900 block of Ramion Avenue.
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Fire officials are looking for the cause of a house fire in Michigan City.

Officials told 16 News Now the fire started in the backyard deck area and began to spread to the rest of the house.

The owners were home at the time but were unaware of the fire until neighbors knocked on the door after seeing the blaze.

Michigan City FD arrived within 3 minutes and stopped the fire from spreading to the rest of the house.

“Originally dispatched for a grass fire, the first arriving unit was a battalion chief, he got on scene and realized it was much larger than that. Flames shooting over the top of the house - at least 30 feet. He immediately called for a full alarm for a structure fire. Along with the quick response time, the firefighters did an amazing job today. I give them a lot of credit. A lot of times they don’t get the credit that’s deserved, and it was a very quick knockdown, and everyone gets to go home today, so that’s good,” said Fire Marshal Jeff Bruder.

No injuries were reported.

