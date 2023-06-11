Much needed rainfall arrives in Michiana today!

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

TODAY: Widespread rain moves through Michiana, with isolated pockets of heavier rain. It will be cooler with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds will also pick up later today.

TONIGHT: Chance of isolated showers early, then mostly cloudy. Cool night with temps falling to around 50.

MONDAY: Sun and clouds. Slight chance of an isolated shower. Highs in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Another day filled with rain showers, heavy at times as well as a few t-storms possible as well. Cool day with highs in the low to mid 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD: Temperatures rebound quickly and we are back to normal by Wednesday. Sun and clouds with slight chances for rain in the forecast ahead.

