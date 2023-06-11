Advertise With Us

‘DTSB’ outdoor film series returns with ‘Matilda’

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Down Town South Bend’s outdoor film series is back for another summer and tonight it kicks off with one of their best films of the nineties. Matilda!

The event took place on the Gridiron with the fun getting started at around seven.

With kids able to throw javelins like Miss Trunchbull, the films main villain. They also got to throw erasers at a dummy of her too.

It was a fun night for the entire family.

“Fun, family, summer activity,” said Maria Miller an attendee. “Get them out of the house. Matilda is one of my favorite kid movies we love Downtown South Bend.”

The event is apart of Down town South Bend outdoor film series.

The fun will continue on July 8th with a screening of the ‘Super Mario Bros’ Movie

