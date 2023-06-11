Cool days ahead and more chances for rain!

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

TONIGHT: A few isolated showers still possible this evening and early overnight. Temps fall to around 50 overnight.

MONDAY: Partly sunny to mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of isolated showers. Cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with rain showers. A few rumbles of thunder possible in the evening. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD: Temperatures rebound back to the 70s and 80s along with small chances for rain nearly every day.

Today’s Almanac:

High: 67

Low: 62

PPT: 0.20″

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.