Cool days ahead and more chances for rain!
Temperatures will stay cool in the next few days as we have more rain on the way too
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -
TONIGHT: A few isolated showers still possible this evening and early overnight. Temps fall to around 50 overnight.
MONDAY: Partly sunny to mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of isolated showers. Cool. Highs in the mid 60s.
TUESDAY: Cloudy with rain showers. A few rumbles of thunder possible in the evening. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
LOOKING AHEAD: Temperatures rebound back to the 70s and 80s along with small chances for rain nearly every day.
Today’s Almanac:
High: 67
Low: 62
PPT: 0.20″
