Cool days ahead and more chances for rain!

Temperatures will stay cool in the next few days as we have more rain on the way too
After rain today, there is more ahead in the forecast
By Courtney Jorgensen
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

TONIGHT: A few isolated showers still possible this evening and early overnight. Temps fall to around 50 overnight.

MONDAY: Partly sunny to mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of isolated showers. Cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with rain showers. A few rumbles of thunder possible in the evening. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD: Temperatures rebound back to the 70s and 80s along with small chances for rain nearly every day.

Today’s Almanac:

High: 67

Low: 62

PPT: 0.20″

