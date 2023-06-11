Advertise With Us

Caston softball falls short in first ever state title game

By Drew Sanders and Matt Loch
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WNDU) - The Caston Comets softball team played in their first-ever state championship game Saturday, but were unable to overcome the defending champion Tecumseh Braves, falling 6-0.

“I’m just so proud of the community, proud of the girls,” said head coach Jon Burks following the game. “The following we have, it’s awesome. It’s a great experience.”

“We will never be forgotten in our small community,” said senior pitcher Kinzie Mollenkopf. “But at the same time it was all for each other, this family that we created.”

Mollenkopf took home the 2023 Mental Attitude Award, becoming the first Caston Comet to win it.

Caston finishes the year with a 22-5 record. Congratulations to the Comets on a great season!

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Police: Woman pistol-whipped outside Corby’s in overnight incident
2 rescued after box truck crashes, hangs over bridge on Indiana Toll Road
Fugitive Friday: June 9, 2023
New Prairie Softball wins 2023 state championship
New Prairie softball captures school’s first state title

Latest News

Penn softball wins 2023 4A State championship
STATE CHAMPS: Penn Softball wins first state title since 1999
New Prairie Softball wins 2023 state championship
New Prairie softball captures school’s first state title
BASEBALL: Penn advances to Victory Field as handful of Michiana baseball teams compete at semi-state
BASEBALL: Lakeshore, Watervliet, Bridgman looking to advance to state semifinals