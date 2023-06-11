Caston softball falls short in first ever state title game

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WNDU) - The Caston Comets softball team played in their first-ever state championship game Saturday, but were unable to overcome the defending champion Tecumseh Braves, falling 6-0.

“I’m just so proud of the community, proud of the girls,” said head coach Jon Burks following the game. “The following we have, it’s awesome. It’s a great experience.”

“We will never be forgotten in our small community,” said senior pitcher Kinzie Mollenkopf. “But at the same time it was all for each other, this family that we created.”

Mollenkopf took home the 2023 Mental Attitude Award, becoming the first Caston Comet to win it.

Caston finishes the year with a 22-5 record. Congratulations to the Comets on a great season!

