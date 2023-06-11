Bicyclists trek from South Bend to Niles as part of ‘Pride Ride’

(WNDU) - A bicycle parade for Pride Month took place on Saturday in Michiana.

The “Pride Ride” began at 10 a.m. in South Bend’s Pinhook Park. Bicyclists rode all the way to Niles along Indiana Michigan River Valley Trail.

After the ride, coffee and a light lunch/snacks were offered at Gabrizio Italian Café and Bakery.

“The importance of an event like this is just to be together as a community, build those ties between people, and just get together and have fun and be who we are,” said Leah Thill, a volunteer at the LGBTQ Center.

Saturday’s ride was just one of many Pride events going on this month across Michiana. For more information, click here.

