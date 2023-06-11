Advertise With Us

1 killed, 1 charged in South Bend crash

(Credit: MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is dead while another is facing charges following a Friday night crash in South Bend.

The wreck happened around 10:20 p.m. near the intersection of Lincolnway and Sherman.

Police say Walter Elkins Allen was driving east on Lincolnway. He tried to pass another eastbound car but ran into a car that was driving west.

Walter Allen’s passenger, Donnivan Allen, was hurt in the crash. He was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries.

Police have not commented on the condition of the driver who was hit by Walter Allen.

The suspect has been booked into the St. Joseph County Jail and faces charges of OWI Causing Death along with OWI Causing Serious Injury.

