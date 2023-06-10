Advertise With Us

‘Stand By Me’ Alzheimer’s and Dementia Walk in Howard Park

Stand By Me Alzheimer's and Dementia Walk
Stand By Me Alzheimer's and Dementia Walk(news)
By Samantha Albert
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Alzheimer’s and Dementia Services of Northern Indiana held its annual “Stand By Me” Alzheimer’s and Dementia walk in Howard Park on Saturday morning.

Registration started at 9:00 a.m., but the walk itself kicked off at 10:00 a.m., and with over 300 walkers registered, this year’s fundraiser surpassed it’s goal before the walk even started.

Proceeds from the fundraiser go toward helping caregivers, providing them with the support, resources, and knowledge needed to care for a loved one with Alzheimer’s and Dementia.

“Programs include those that are specifically for early-stage dementia, programs include those that are for the caregiver and their loved one living with dementia, and then programs include like support groups, family meetings, presentations, and all sorts of things like that that are throughout all of the 11 counties that we serve,” said Joe Collins, the Program Manager for the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Services of Northern Indiana.

For more information on available programs, and how you can show your support, click here.

