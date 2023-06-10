SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Alzheimer’s and Dementia Services of Northern Indiana held its annual “Stand By Me” Alzheimer’s and Dementia walk in Howard Park on Saturday morning.

Registration started at 9:00 a.m., but the walk itself kicked off at 10:00 a.m., and with over 300 walkers registered, this year’s fundraiser surpassed it’s goal before the walk even started.

Proceeds from the fundraiser go toward helping caregivers, providing them with the support, resources, and knowledge needed to care for a loved one with Alzheimer’s and Dementia.

“Programs include those that are specifically for early-stage dementia, programs include those that are for the caregiver and their loved one living with dementia, and then programs include like support groups, family meetings, presentations, and all sorts of things like that that are throughout all of the 11 counties that we serve,” said Joe Collins, the Program Manager for the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Services of Northern Indiana.

