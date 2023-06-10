Advertise With Us

South Bend wears orange for victims of gun violence

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of South Bend turned its river lights orange for “Wear Orange Day.”

Around 20 people gathered outside Jon Hunt Memorial Plaza, including Mayor James Mueller, on Friday night.

Organizers and activists from Connect 2 Be the Change and Moms Demand Action South Bend remembered and honored victims and survivors of gun violence.

“I’ve suffered loss myself, and I know what it means to have an opportunity to have a special moment for your loved one, and to know that people remember them and that you can remember them,” said Anngi Lynch, the co-leader of Moms Demand Action. “And while it hurts, it provides a little comfort and a little catharsis.”

Organizers want to make it clear they’re not anti-guns but instead are anti-gun violence.

