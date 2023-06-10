Advertise With Us

Relay For Life surpasses fundraising goal

Relay For Life
Relay For Life(16 News Now)
By Samantha Albert
Jun. 10, 2023
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Relay For Life is holding it’s 24-hour long fundraiser at the St. Joseph County 4H Fairgrounds.

Organizers of the walk tell 16 News Now that cancer never sleeps, which is why they dedicate 24-hours to allowing survivors, caregivers, donors, and supporters to walk around a track at the fairgrounds.

With tents set up vendors and proceeds all go toward the American Cancer Society and the research they continue to do to fight cancer.

S / Jamie Miller / Senior Development Manager / American Cancer Society

“It’s the fight against cancer, and it’s supporting cancer patients, survivors we call them, and their caregivers. Raising funds for patient support programs, as well as the breakthrough research, and what’s special is the progress we’ve made. Cancer mortality has declined by 33% and we’re just so proud and excited by that progress,” said Jamie Miller, Senior Development Manager for the American Cancer Society.

The Relay For Life continues until 10 a.m., on Sunday.

