Advertise With Us

Police investigating body found inside U-Haul truck in Texas

A body wrapped in plastic was found inside a moving truck at a Houston storage facility,...
A body wrapped in plastic was found inside a moving truck at a Houston storage facility, according to police.(KPRC via CNN Newsource)
By KPRC Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KPRC) - Police in Houston, Texas are investigating the death of a person found inside a moving truck.

After getting an anonymous call about it Friday evening, police went to a storage facility and noticed a foul odor coming from a U-Haul truck.

Inside, officers found a body wrapped in plastic.

Police say the truck had been towed to the storage facility, where employees discovered the body.

Investigators don’t know if the person was a man or a woman.

The medical examiner will work to determine the person’s identity and cause of death.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Woman pistol-whipped outside Corby’s in overnight incident
2 rescued after box truck crashes, hangs over bridge on Indiana Toll Road
Indiana State Fair announces first wave of free concerts for 2023
Pierceton man dies in Kosciusko County motorcycle crash
Michigan resident wins $415,919 online gaming jackpot at Four Winds Casinos

Latest News

FILE - President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House, early Nov. 4, 2020,...
Trump set for first public appearances since federal indictment with speeches to GOP audiences
WNDU Vault: South Bend's Special Olympic history
WNDU Vault: South Bend's Special Olympic history
Saturday Morning Sitdown: Valor Partners
Saturday Morning Sitdown: Valor Partners
First Alert Weather - Saturday, June 10, 2023