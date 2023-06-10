Pet Vet: Ear Problems in Pets

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Ear infections are some of the most common problems that pets experience. This painful condition is more than just a noisy nuisance when you hear your pet’s collar making noise.

Your pet’s scratching and head shaking could keep you up at night, but our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to tell us how this common problem can be diagnosed and managed

If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-PETS-VETS or you can send him an email at michianapetvet@comcast.net.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.