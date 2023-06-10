‘The Normal Heart’ takes the stage at the Tin Shop Theatre

BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) - Friday was opening night at the Tin Shop Theatre in Buchanan for a performance in honor of Pride Month.

The play is called “The Normal Heart” and puts into perspective the times of living in the AIDS crisis in America.

The play is about public and private indifference to the AIDS crisis in the ‘80s. It revolves around the story of a gay activist dealing with personal and societal tolls of the times.

“I think it’s very relevant today,” said Kelly Carlin, actress. “I think it’s very relevant in the LGBTQIA+ community because it really shows the struggles that they are going through too.”

“The Normal Heart” continues at the Tin Shop Theatre through June 17.

