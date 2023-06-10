New Prairie softball captures school’s first state title

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WNDU) - For the first time in school history, the New Prairie Cougars are state champions.

The 2023 softball team captured the school’s first-ever state title Friday night, defeating Tri-West Hendricks 4-2 in the 3A title game.

Makayla Collins smacked a solo home run in the first inning to start the night’s scoring, and Emily Mrozinski drove in a pair of additional runs as the Cougars snagged a late lead and held on to it through the final innings.

Ava Geyer won a pitchers’ duel that saw a total of 213 pitches thrown between both sides starters, neither of which left the bump all night. Geyer struck out nine batters, giving up just one earned run.

Congratulations to the New Prairie Cougars -- your 2023 3A softball state champions!

