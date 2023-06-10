Humane Society of St. Joe County hosts 2nd annual shred event

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) -From 9 a.m., to noon of Saturday, the Humane Society of Elkhart County held its 2nd annual shred event at their community shelter.

For just a $20 dollar donation, people were able to drive by and have any important documents that needed to be discarded, shredded with complete confidentiality.

The shelter told 16 News Now that it was a great way to help and protect the community while also raising funds to help them take care of their animals and provide them and their adopters with free and affordable services.

“The funds that we raise today are going to help with the care and medicine, any kind of medical treatment that our animals need, and just in general, operating costs here at the shelter. We’ve had a lot of Humane Society Alumni coming along with their human partners, and saying hi to us too, so it’s been a great day to see some of the shelter pets that are now in their happy homes,” said Genny Brown, the Executive Director of the Humane Society of St. Joe County.

