Bashor Children’s Home builds boat

GOSHEN Ind. (WNDU) - Hard work is paying off at Bashor Children’s Home! Volunteers and some of the kids at Bashor have been working on a 15-foot long wooden sailing skiff.

Saturday marked its maiden voyage, with the boat being sailed across Fiddler’s Pond in Goshen.

Program leaders say projects like this are meaningful to the children and teach them teamwork along with creativity.

“We see a lot of growth. We see a lot of confidence. We see kids that, like we said, never really had tools in our hands before. By the end, by the end of the year, when we’re ready to launch, they’re like ‘Man, we’ve had a part in this,’ we know how to use these tools.... very confident building for them,” explained project leader Jay Burt.

A celebration ensued after the skiff’s launch.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.