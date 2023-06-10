Angela Boulevard Bridge to be closed for two months for construction

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - To a traffic alert out of South Bend!

The Angela Boulevard Bridge is scheduled for closure beginning on Monday, June 19, to allow contractors to perform a “minor bridge rehabilitation project.”

A detour has been put in place at the bridge and will direct westbound traffic between 933 and Portage Avenue to travel south on 933 to Lincolnway, then west to Portage Avenue before heading north to return to Angela Boulevard. The detour will run in the opposite direction for eastbound traffic. A small section of Riverside Drive will also be closed from the round-a-bout south to Hudson Avenue.

Angela Boulevard Bridge detour while construction is underway. (WNDU)

The city has stated that residents living between the river and State Road 933 will still be able to access their homes.

The project involves a multitude of adjustments, including:

Rigid deck overlay

Expansion joint replacement

Reinforced concrete bridge approach replacements

Sidewalk, curb, and bike ramps

Bituminous paving

Bridge railing and sidewalk cleaning

Tree clearing

Bridge railing repair

Through-traffic is discouraged from using Northshore Drive as it will only lead back to SR 933.

The project is expected to finish by August 18, weather permitting.

