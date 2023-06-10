Advertise With Us

Angela Boulevard Bridge to be closed for two months for construction

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - To a traffic alert out of South Bend!

The Angela Boulevard Bridge is scheduled for closure beginning on Monday, June 19, to allow contractors to perform a “minor bridge rehabilitation project.”

A detour has been put in place at the bridge and will direct westbound traffic between 933 and Portage Avenue to travel south on 933 to Lincolnway, then west to Portage Avenue before heading north to return to Angela Boulevard. The detour will run in the opposite direction for eastbound traffic. A small section of Riverside Drive will also be closed from the round-a-bout south to Hudson Avenue.

Angela Boulevard Bridge detour while construction is underway.
Angela Boulevard Bridge detour while construction is underway.(WNDU)

The city has stated that residents living between the river and State Road 933 will still be able to access their homes.

The project involves a multitude of adjustments, including:

  • Rigid deck overlay
  • Expansion joint replacement
  • Reinforced concrete bridge approach replacements
  • Sidewalk, curb, and bike ramps
  • Bituminous paving
  • Bridge railing and sidewalk cleaning
  • Tree clearing
  • Bridge railing repair

Through-traffic is discouraged from using Northshore Drive as it will only lead back to SR 933.

The project is expected to finish by August 18, weather permitting.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Woman pistol-whipped outside Corby’s in overnight incident
Pierceton man dies in Kosciusko County motorcycle crash
2 rescued after box truck crashes, hangs over bridge on Indiana Toll Road
Indiana State Fair announces first wave of free concerts for 2023
Michigan resident wins $415,919 online gaming jackpot at Four Winds Casinos

Latest News

Elkhart Community Chorus Music Director and Conductor Juan Carlos Alarcon leads both choirs in...
Local choirs head to D.C. to celebrate ‘I Have a Dream’ 60th anniversary
New Prairie wins state championship against Tri-West Hendricks 4-2
The Normal Heart runs at the Tin Shop Theatre.
‘The Normal Heart’ takes the stage at the Tin Shop Theatre
South Bend turns river lights orange for victims of gun violence on June 9, 2023.
South Bend wears orange for victims of gun violence