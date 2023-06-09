Advertise With Us

Zoo announces birth of baby sloth: ‘We are beyond excited’

Lightning, a two-toed sloth at the Cincinnati Zoo, gave birth on Wednesday. (Source: Cincinnati Zoo)
By WXIX staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - A zoo in Ohio has a very cute new addition to its animal family.

Lightning, a two-toed sloth at the Cincinnati Zoo, became a new mom earlier this week.

“This is the first sloth baby that our team has cared for,” said Julie Grove, a manager at the zoo. “We are beyond excited that the baby is finally here!”

The animal care team said the baby is healthy, strong and bonding with its mother.

“We’re ready to provide support to Lightning as she navigates being a mom,” Grove said.

Mom and baby are expected to stay close for the next 10-12 months.

In 2021, Lightning gave birth to a stillborn, so the team said they are continuing to monitor the newborn and mother.

“We are monitoring closely but remaining hands off for the most part,” Grove said. “Lightning’s maternal instincts are kicking in. We’re seeing all the behaviors that we want to see!”

Zoo officials said they do not know the sex of the baby just yet, and it may be some time before that is determined.

According to the team, it can be difficult to identify the gender of a sloth and DNA testing might be required.

Baby names are also being discussed and the team said they will be making a selection next week.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after one person was shot near Marathon gas station in South Bend.
Police investigating after 1 shot near Marathon gas station in South Bend
Indiana State Fair announces first wave of free concerts for 2023
Mitchell Taebel
LaPorte County man charged with stalking, threatening Taylor Swift
Sick nursing student gets pinning ceremony in hospital bed
Michigan resident wins $415,919 online gaming jackpot at Four Winds Casinos

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with British Prime Minister Rishi...
Biden, in North Carolina, pushes clean energy agenda and promotes order aiding military spouses
FILE - Boris Johnson leaves his house in London, on March 22, 2023.
Boris Johnson quits as UK lawmaker after being told he will be sanctioned for misleading Parliament
FILE - This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, 2022,...
Trump indicted: What to know about the documents case and what’s next
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threatened them