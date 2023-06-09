Terry & the Heartbeats take the stage at Fridays by the Fountain

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Terry & the Heartbeats took the stage at this week’s rendition of Fridays by the Fountain.

The summer-long concert series takes place every Friday until the end of August at Jon R. Hunt Plaza, which is located right in front of the Morris Performing Arts Center in downtown South Bend.

Guests can bring their lunches a grab a bite to eat from one of the on-site vendors.

“I like being out here,” says Howard King, a South Bend resident. “Just being out, just breathing a little bit, enjoying some good music and seeing some people I know.”

If you couldn’t make it out there this week, mark your lunch calendar for next Friday, June 16, as High Life is set to perform from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

