Summer Concert Series kicks off in Mishawaka

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Live music returned to Mishawaka’s Central Park Thursday evening.

It was a packed house for the first Thursday concert of the season.

People of all ages, and some furry friends, gathered for two hours of free live music performed by the band Zero.

It’s a tradition for many each summer, and organizers said it brings the community together.

“This is great because you have all different generations that are coming out to enjoy the music but to also enjoy the park,” said Phil Blasko, superintendent of Mishawaka Parks and Recreation. “And everybody’s smiling and having a good time. You know, this is what we’re all about.”

All summer long, you can enjoy free music on Mondays at the Battell Bandshell, Wednesdays at the ball band biergarten, and Thursdays at the Central Park Stage.

To view the whole schedule, click here.

