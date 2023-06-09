South Bend police investigating shots fired incident near Corby’s

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident early Friday morning near Corby’s Irish Pub in South Bend.

Officers were called just after 1 a.m. to the 400 block of E. LaSalle Avenue on reports of an armed assault.

When they arrived, they found several spent casings in the area, as well as damage to a few parked vehicles.

Police say a female was injured in the reported assault. However, her injuries are believed to be from an altercation, not gunfire.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

