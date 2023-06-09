South Bend to begin streetscape project on LaSalle Avenue

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Some infrastructure work has started on LaSalle Avenue in South Bend!

The first phase of the “LaSalle Avenue Streetscape Project” will begin on Monday, June 12. The project seeks to narrow LaSalle Avenue to two travel lanes featuring a center left-turn lane, as well as implement an additional protected bike lane on the north side of the street, bump outs, on-street parking, decorative lighting, and landscaping. The city also plans on raising the intersections on LaSalle at the Niles Avenue and Hill Street intersections.

The project will start on LaSalle Avenue at the St. Joseph River and will continue to Eddy Street. City officials say a majority of the work will concentrate between the river and Hill Street.

The city’s construction plan is enclosed below:

Phase 1 (June 12 through mid-August)

Construction will begin on the south side of LaSalle Avenue from Hill Street to the river. Motorists will only be allowed to travel westbound on LaSalle Avenue from St. Louis to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. boulevards. The Hill and Niles intersections will be open for westbound traffic to turn north.

Phase 2 (Mid-August through early October)

Work will move to the north side of LaSalle Avenue from Hill Street to the river. Motorists will only be allowed to travel westbound on LaSalle Avenue from St. Louis Boulevard to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The Hill and Niles intersections will only be open for westbound traffic to turn south.

Phase 3 (Early September through early October)

Work includes the repaving of LaSalle Avenue from the river to Eddy Street and the installation of a protected bike lane from Hill to Eddy Streets.

South Bend begins streetscape project on LaSalle Avenue on Monday, June 12, 2023. (South Bend)

Construction is expected to wrap up in early November, weather permitting.

