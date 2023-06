SOFTBALL: Local Michigan teams to play in regionals on Saturday

(WNDU) - High school softball teams across the state of Michigan are taking part in regionals on Saturday.

Winners advance to the state quarterfinals next Tuesday, June 13.

Here’s a look at the regionals involving teams from our local area:

DIVISION 2

Regional 11: Berrien Springs

Hamilton vs. Wayland, 10 a.m.

Vicksburg vs. Edwardsburg, 12:30 p.m.

Final: Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner, 3 p.m.

Regional 12: Mason

Three Rivers vs. Lake Odessa Lakewood, 10 a.m.

Lansing Waverly vs. Parma Western, 12 p.m.

Final: Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner, 2 p.m.

DIVISION 3

Regional 20: Watervliet

Coloma vs. Buchanan, 10 a.m.

Bronson vs. Kalamazoo Christian, 12 p.m.

Final: Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner, 2 p.m.

DIVISION 4

Regional 29: Colon

River Valley vs. Decatur, 10 a.m.

Burr Oak vs. Mendon, 12 p.m.

Final: Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner, 2 p.m.

