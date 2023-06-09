Scammers posing as Benton Harbor police, asking for donations

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety says scammers are posing as police and asking the public for donations.

If you get a call asking for money for injured officers or anything of that sort, BHDPS says it’s a scam and you need to hang up and report it to the police.

BHDPS says it is not raising money nor has commissioned anyone to fundraise on its behalf.

If you get this call, hang up and call 269-927-8423 to report it to BHDPS.

