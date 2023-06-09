Police: Woman pistol-whipped outside Corby’s in overnight incident

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating an armed assault with shots fired incident early Friday morning near Corby’s Irish Pub in South Bend.

Officers were called just after 1:00 A.M. to the 400 block of E. LaSalle Avenue on reports of an armed assault. When they arrived, they found several spent casings in the area, as well as damage to a few parked vehicles.

Police say a female was injured in the reported assault. However, her injuries are believed to be from an altercation, not gunfire.

We also spoke to Corby’s owner who told 16 News Now this all started as a fight between two people inside the bar, but the altercation continued after those involved were kicked out.

A short time after that, shots were fired and the victim was pistol-whipped.

The owner confirmed that the broken window on the front door entrance happened before this incident and is not related.

This is currently an active investigation and police do not have any additional information about any suspects that they can share at this time.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

