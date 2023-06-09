Police searching for suspect after dog abandoned at St. Joe Co., Mich. courthouse

CENTREVILLE, Mich. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a dog was abandoned in the parking lot of the St. Joseph County Courthouse earlier this week.

Deputies say the vehicle pictured above pulled into the west side parking lot of the courthouse around 4:50 p.m. on Wednesday and backed into a parking spot. The vehicle sat there for six minutes and waited for some other vehicles to leave before the suspect got out of it and opened the truck.

The suspect pulled out a small dog cage with a Black Retriever/Lab inside of it before driving away and heading east from the courthouse.

Police did not provide any information on the dog’s condition.

If you have any information that can help police identify this suspect or suspect vehicle, you’re asked to call Deputy Kyle Murk with St. Joseph County Animal Control at 269-467-6475 ext. 4.

