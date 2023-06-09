Advertise With Us

Michigan Legislature advances bills to prevent sexual abuse

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan lawmakers are working to pass a package of bills aimed at preventing sex abuse crimes like those committed by former Michigan State sports doctor Larry Nassar.

According to our sister station at WILX, the bipartisan passed out of a House committee on Thursday.

If approved, they would change conditions under which a health professional, or health facility, could perform certain invasive medical services of a personal nature.

“This is just, again, a message to survivors,” said State Rep. Julie Rogers, D-Kalamazoo. “We hear you. We believe you. And we’re doing our best to make sure that this never happens again in Michigan.”

The bills would create a variety of penalties and civil fines, depending on the violation. They are now headed to the Senate, where they will be voted on again.

